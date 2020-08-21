

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has appointed Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo as the new Chief Justice.

Justice Owiny-Dollo has been the Acting Chief Justice since June 20 when then substantive Chief Justice Bart Katureebe retired upon clocking 70 years.

Owinyi Dollo becomes the 13th Chief Justice since 1962 when Uganda got independence.

Meanwhile the president has also appointed Supreme Court Judge Richard Buteera the Deputy Chief Justice.

The two names have since been sent to Parliament for vetting.