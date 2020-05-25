The site engineer and the owner of a building that collapsed in Kansanga, Kiwempe zone killing 13 people last month have been arraigned before Makindye Chief magistrates court and charged with 19 counts.

The charges include; erecting a building without a permit , causing accidents on a construction site and refusal to comply with a notice issued by a building commitee to halt construction in December last year.

Prosecution states that Abraham Kalanzi aged 31years, the owner of the collapsed building who also doubles as a land and house broker of Buyala village in Mpigi district turned himslef to police custody at Kabalagala police station two weeks after the incident on May 10th which claimed 13 lives and injured scores.

Kalanzi has been jointly charged with 55 year old Christopher Bandi, who was working as a site Engineer.

Consequently, the duo has been released on a cash bail of Shs1.5m each and ordered to deposit their passports or land tittles to court .

Kalanzi and Bandi face up to 2 -15 years in jail if proved guilty. They are expected to return to court on June 23rd for mention.