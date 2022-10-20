Oxfam Uganda has called for deliberate action and investment by governments if East African countries are to have an energy transition.

The call was made by the organisation’s country Director, Francis Odokorach at a regional multi-stakeholder dialogue on a just energy transition.

Odokorach says east African countries hold great minerals which are critical for boosting the energy transition from fossil to green energy yet many people cannot access energy.

The dialogue that’s running under the theme: “Towards a people-centered and just energy transition for east Africa” has attracted participants from East African countries including Tanzania and Kenya and is a build-up to COP27 in November 2022.