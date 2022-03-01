By Benjamin Jumbe

Oxfam in Uganda has implored the government to urgently respond to the critical issues the country is grappling with so as to reduce inequality.

This was at the launch of the organization’s new 10-year country strategy towards ending inequality held in Kampala.

Oxfam’s country director Francis Odokorach cited the crisis of teenage pregnancies, access to vaccines for all including refugees, and addressing the ongoing land evictions.

He says while all stakeholders have a role to play, the government has a greater rule in ensuring that policies are progressive.