Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president, Jimmy Akena, on Tuesday joined a group of party bigwigs on a campaign trail of their candidate, Dr. Eunice Apio in the Oyam North parliamentary by-election.

The team led by Akena on Tuesday camped at Aleka and Iceme sub-counties in a last-minute attempt to persuade voters as the candidates wrap up their campaigns.

Akena has particularly asked Oyam residents ‘not to sell’ their constituency into the hands of what he terms as ‘greedy leaders’ by accepting vote buying.

He was accompanied by Maruzi South MP, Maxwell Akora, Apac Municipality MP, Patrick Ocan, Maruzi North MP, Okello Lemba, and Kwania MP, Kenny Auma among others.

On the other hand, President Museveni is also expected in the constituency this afternoon to drum up support for National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s candidate, Samuel Engola.

The race attracted four candidates including; National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Daniel Okello, Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Newton Okello, Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Dr. Eunice Apio and NRM’s Samuel Engola who hopes to replace his father.

The Electoral Commission scheduled 6th July as the polling day to fill the vacant seat following the death of the former junior Labour minister Charles Engola in May who also doubled as the area Member of Parliament.