By Bill Oketch

Voting in the Oyam North by-election has been disrupted by an early morning downpour.

At Obangangeo polling station in Acaba Sub-county, 13 had cast their ballots out of the over 600 registered voters by 9 am..

According to KFM’s Bill Oketch, polling officials have been forced to shift the voting exercise to an unfinished classroom structure.

Over 93,000 voters are voting in a closely fought race to elect their next Member of Parliament who will succeed former labor state minister Col (Rtd) Charles Engola, who was gunned down by his bodyguard on May 2.

The candidates in the race are; Daniel Okello of the National Unity Platform, Samuel Engola of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Dr Eunice Apio Otuko of Uganda People’s Congress, and Newton Freddy Okello of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).