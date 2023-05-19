By Patrick Ebong

The Oyam North County by-election which is slated for July 6, 2023, will cost Shs900 million, according to the Electoral Commission (EC).

Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the EC chairman, launched the electoral roadmap by meeting all key stakeholders at a function held in Oyam Town Council on Thursday.



He said the Clerk of Parliament wrote to EC on May 8, declaring the Oyam North parliamentary seat vacant following the death of Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola. The minister of State for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations was killed by his own bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti, on May 2.

He said the law requires the EC to fill a vacancy in Parliament within 60 days from the date after receiving notification from the Clerk to Parliament.

Among those who attended the meeting included LC1 chairpersons of over 600 villages in Oyam North, LC3 chairpersons, police, leaders of political parties, and religious leaders.

Justice Byamukama said the Commission has now banned any form of fundraising during this period in Oyam North since it will be taken as a form of bribery of voters.



Justice Byabakama warned people from other areas who will be going to drum up support for their candidates against violence, saying police will deal with them because the EC wants a peaceful election.