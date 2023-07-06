By Bill Oketch

Voters in Oyam North constituency in Oyam District, today go to the polls in a closely fought race to elect their next Member of Parliament.

From an initial shortlist of nine, the Electoral Commission (EC) cleared four candidates to run for the parliamentary seat.

The winner will succeed former labour state minister Col (Rtd) Charles Engola, who was gunned down by his bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti, on May 2.

The candidates, three men and one woman are; Daniel Okello of the National Unity Platform, Samuel Engola of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Dr Eunice Apio Otuko of Uganda People’s Congress, and Newton Freddy Okello of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

According to Oyam LC5 chairman, Benson Dila there are 93,000 voters in Oyam North constituency.