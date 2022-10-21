By Gertrude Mutyaba

Police in Bukomansimbi district are investigating circumstances under which a primary seven pupil strangled himself.

The 14-year-old Paul Luyimbazi, a pupil at St. Jude Thaddeus Primary School in Bukomansimbi district strangled himself in a school library after a teacher called him and his girlfriend for counseling.

The Bukomansimbi district police commander, SP Onek Romeo Ojara says investigations indicate that the boy was coupling with a 13-year-old pupil in the same class and the teacher invited them for a talk but on reaching the class where they were asked to meet, the boy was not there.

Onek says investigations into the matter are ongoing and the body is currently at Masaka regional referral hospital for post-mortem.

Davis Kkubo, the headteacher of the school declined to speak about the matter.