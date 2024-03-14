The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the parliamentary police to arrest Doreen Katusiime, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism. The move follows her alleged refusal to respond to inquiries regarding funds allocated to the ministry.

Committee chairperson, Mr. Muwanga Kivumbi, issued the arrest warrant after the committee clerk revealed that Ms. Katusiime had displayed similar disregard last year. He stated that his decision aimed to end her “disrespectful” behavior.

“Do you know where the Accounting Officer stays? I am going to give her criminal summons, CID, you accompany the Under Secretary, go to her home and get her here. This business of wasting our time will not be tolerated. That is the way you have been behaving, I will not get you off. There is nothing you are going to echo, you did it deliberately. The MPs were asked to come here, Parliament is on recess and they are here to do their job, only to be made to look like fools by the actions of one person. I don’t want us to waste our time, you are going to stay here,” said Mr Kivumbi.

Elgon County MP, Ignatius Mudimi, attempted to persuade his colleagues to allow the meeting to proceed. He highlighted that Samuel Kakura, the Ministry’s Under Secretary, was representing Ms Katusiime and had participated in formulating a response to the queries raised in the December 2024 Auditor General’s report.

However, Mawogola South MP, Gorreth Namugga, cited sections 45 (3) and 45 (8) of the Public Finance Management Act 2015. These sections stipulate that designated officials are responsible for addressing audit queries. Ms. Namugga argued that the Ministry’s failure to notify Parliament of Ms. Katusiime’s absence suggested a deliberate attempt to avoid the meeting.

Following the arrest order, Mr. Kakura refused to lead the police to Ms. Katusiime’s residence, stating that he could not participate in her arrest. His protests were overruled by Mr. Kivumbi, leaving the Under Secretary with no choice but to accompany the police to his superior’s home.