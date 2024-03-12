The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Lands, Ms Dorcus Okalany to explain unaccounted-for funds for financial year 2022/23.

This is after she skipped the committee’s first summons and instead sent an apology letter to the committee before traveling to New York

The Committee chaired by Butambala County MP Muwanga kivumbi said that they wanted Okalanyi to explain the accountability of funds collected from the former houses to government.

The Committee resolved that she appears before the committee on March 27, 2024, without fail.