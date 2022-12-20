By Tobbias Jolly Owiny

While several people in other parts of the country are planning huge concerts, and merry-making, in Pader district, the security committee has ordered a ban on all discos and other night performances in the district citing security incidents that have resulted in injuries and death of several people in the past few weeks.

In a letter dated December 10 addressed to all the Town Councils and sub-county chairpersons, Milton Odongo, the Pader RDC said no discos should be staged in any part of the district unless cleared by the security committee.

Odongo’s letter stemmed from intelligence briefs indicating that armed youth from the neighbouring Kitgum and Agago districts were sneaking into the district for discos and assaulting others.

According to Odongo, the youth armed with deadly weapons have so far assaulted and injured three residents of Lamel village.

A separate Pader district security committee report states that on December 6 at about 1:00 am during a disco dance at Lacinga North village, Otong parish, Ogom sub-county, a one Walter Komakech, beat to death a 24-year-old man identified as Walter Akera.