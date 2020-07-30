Hours after artist Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso releasing a video about his arrest at about 12:46 am, police say they took action after they received a disturbance call from residents in Makindye Luwafu zone.

According to police, a group of about 30 unruly people had gathered at the home of a one Palaso playing loud music, drinking and not following the safety guidelines issued by the ministry of health on curfew and public gatherings.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says the police team commander asked Pallaso to reduce the volume of their music and to observe health ministry guidelines in vain.

‘While still addressing them the group became violent something that prompted Police to arrest Palaso and Henry Kasozi,” Owoyesisgyire explains.

However during the arrest of Kasozi, Palaso whisked away with police Handcuffs on him and police is currently looking for him on charges of escaping from lawful custody and obstruction.

Police has preferred to investigate allegations of obstruction, inciting violence and doing a negligent act likely to spread an infection of a disease.

The suspect, one Kasozi Henry is currently detained at Katwe Police Station pending prosecution.