By Abubaker Kirunda

Fire has gutted a domitry at Pallisa Girls Senior secondary school in Pallisa District.

The District LC5 chairman Patrick Duccu said no student has been injured but their property was destroyed.

Duccu said the mysterious fire broke out when the students were in class and a police fire brigade vehicle arrived when the property had already been burnt.

Duccu said this is the second time this dormitory gets burnt.

Duccu says stakeholders and school management are to sit and discuss the way forward as police go on with investigations to establish the source of this fire.