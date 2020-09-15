By Kodanga Mudhanga

Pallisa District Woman Member of Parliament, Faith Alupo has died.

Mr Joseph Ongom, one of her relatives has told Daily Monitor that Alupo breathed her last on Tuesday from Mulago Hospital where she has been receiving treatment for blood pressure and diabetes.

“Her sudden death is a big blow to the family and to the people of Pallisa because she had embarked on various projects to help her constituents. We shall miss her contributions,” he said.

Alupo was elected a Member of Parliament in June, 2018 in a by-election to replace Ms Agnes Amede who remained in the newly created Butebo District after it was cut from Pallisa.

“Parliament has learnt with sorrow of the untimely death of Hon Faith Alupo, Woman MP for Pallisa District which occurred at Mulago Hospital. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” read a message from Parliament.

The Pallisa County MP Mr Jacob Opolot has also expressed sorrow for the sudden death of Ms Alupo saying it will not move out of people’s minds.

“Pallisa people will miss her a lot. She died while she was pregnant, so sad,” he said.

“We are in total shock because this sudden death of our MP is quite unbelievable,” Mr Moses Okurut, one of the residents, said.

Mr Michael Okurut, the Pallisa LC5 chairman said the whole district is in somber mood following the death of Alupo.

“This is a trying moment to the people of Pallisa. But we should remain calm because death is inevitable,” he said.

She participated in the just concluded NRM primaries where she lost to Ms Kevin Kaala.

Burial program is not yet worked on, but her body will be taken to her home village in Gogonyo Sub County in Pallisa District.