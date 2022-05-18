The security of Finance Minister Matia Kasaija was yesterday put to test when a stranger emerged from the crowd and attempted to snatch a microphone from him.

The minister, who has of late been under pressure on account of government’s failure to intervene in rising commodity prices, was briefing journalists about this year’s National Budget month celebrations at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala.

The attempted attack on the minister, however, had nothing to do with the current public anger over the rising commodity prices in the country.