There was panic this afternoon at Kampala Capital City Authority headquarters in Kampala as some suspected cases of covid-19 were reported.

Speaking to KFM the lord mayor of Kampala, Elias Lukwago, said the premises were surrounded by the ministry of health officials seeking for suspected cases of the pandemic ordering everyone to stay calm as they proceeded with the search.

‘’We were invaded here at my office by the ministry of health officials saying they were seeking for covid-19 suspected patients here’’ Lukwago said.

Lukwago says they eventually took the suspects and promised to give them the report about the suspects very soon after getting the results from blood sample test results.

‘’so were are waiting for their report to know whether it’s true that the authority has been invaded by the pandemic’’, he added.

KFM tried to reach the authority’s spokesperson for more clarity on the identities of the suspects but we couldn’t get him at the moment.