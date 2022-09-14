By Mike Sebalu

Onyama river in Amuru district has burst its banks causing panic in the border town of Elegu. Reports coming in indicate that people have started closing shops and leaving their homes in a bid to save their lives.

An eyewitness has told KFM that no lives have been lost so far, adding that waters started flowing on Wednesday morning and many managed to escape unhurt.

Elegu town has two major vehicle parking areas and owners have started taking them away for fear of how serious the damage might be.

“People are fleeing their homes especially those who stay near the river. Water has started gathering into the town, it keeps coming into the shops now, then people have of course started closing their shops as well,” NTV’s Crainer Amzano, who is on ground told KFM.