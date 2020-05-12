The government of Somalia is in panic after one of their ministers tested positive for coronavirus.

Abdullahi Abdi Hirsi, the minister of Trade, Industries and Investment in Puntland state has confirmed that he is infected with the virus.

In his Facebook post, the Minister stated that he is undergoing self-quarantine at his home, but responding well to the supportive medication.

The minister has asked other persons with COVID-19 symptoms to follow his example and observe the health guidelines to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Somalia has 1089 cases with 52 deaths and 121 recoveries.