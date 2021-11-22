By Benjamin Jumbe

The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF has underscored the need to strengthen the regulatory framework for digital platforms to protect children from abuse.

It follows release of a new report about Online sexual exploitation of children titled Disrupting Harm in Uganda which revealed that social media platforms had exacerbated the problem.

UNICEF’s Deputy Country representative Dr Jane Muita says while technology is the way to go, uncontrolled access to digital technology is a serious danger to the safety of children.

She says use of digital platforms needs regulatory framework so as to protect the children, further underscoring the need for a more positive role from parents in protecting their children.