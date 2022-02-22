By Juliet Nalwooga

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has sanctioned nearly 40 case file of minors who allegedly fell victim to sexual exploitation in January 2022.

This has been revealed by Agnes Igoye, the deputy chairperson of the National Prevention of Trafficking in Persons office at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, Igoye said they will now emphasize the arrest of parents and people found attending a child marriage event.

She says in places like Kabong district where 8 cases of child sexual exploitation were sanctioned, parents were found selling off their children into marriage for between 30-40 heads of cattle.

She says these were arrested and remanded to prison as per the Prevention of Trafficking persons Act.