Police have summoned parents to primary seven pupils from Focus primary school located in Kasokoso Kira municipality Wakiso District, who where found taking classes as normal, defying presidential directives.

In measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, all institutions of learning where temporarily closed in March.

However, Kampala deputy police spokesperson Luke Owotesigyire says they yesterday received a tip off about the school that was open and teaching contrary to set health national guidelines.

He says, upon reaching the school, they found classes going on normally with about 70 pupils in attendance.

The head teacher and some of his staff fled on seeing police.

According to police, once apprehended these will be charged with doing a negligent act likely to spread a disease.

24 children who didn’t manage to escape told police classes have been going on as normal since March, 2020 and their parents have been paying for the service.