By Damali Mukhaye

Schools have asked parents to ensure that their children report back with at least half schools fees, to enable them to put in place adequate measures required for reopening.

The Minister of education yesterday gave a green light to all learners in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools to report next year on January 10th.

The Head Teacher of Iganga Girls SS, Aidah says most private schools have gone bankrupt so they are counting on schools fees to run the schools, asking parents to ensure that as they head into Christmas seasons, schools fees should be a priority.

The Head Teacher of Immaculate Hearts, Sr Gladys Kachope said that the time the Ministry of Education has given to them is not enough to prepare adequately.

She says that the parents should try their level best to ensure that they spend sparingly during these seasons because no students will be allowed to report without paying any penny.