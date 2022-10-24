Counsellors are advising parents to champion sexuality education among their children at a young age. This comes at a time the children in the country are increasingly getting exposed to risky behaviour.

Just last week, a teacher was arrested after she filmed an inappropriate video where she could be heard telling minors to redo a sexual act they were reported to have been doing.

Speaking to KFM, Sarah Kwagala a child and family therapist, also executive director of Heart to Heart Initiative said although there are a number of factors to blame for the increasing immorality including poverty and technological advancement, parents are not giving enough time to their children.

Kwagala advises that sexuality education is introduced as soon as a child is able to understand.

Sex education is instruction on issues relating to human sexuality, including emotional relations and responsibilities.

However, this is a puzzle that has been giving parents endless thoughts and has been vehemently opposed by the president and religious leaders in Uganda.