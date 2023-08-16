The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party has advised parents to help their children utilize the forthcoming holidays productively.

While addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala, Sharon Arach the UPC party spokesperson said parents should reflect on what happened during COVID-19 when many children mostly girls got pregnant and boys joined drug gangs which stopped them from going back to schools, something that was blamed on parents over negligence.

Arach added that during holidays, parents should take children to their respective palaces of work to train them in business, than leaving them to watch films.

KFM understands that some students have already started breaking off for the second-term holidays.