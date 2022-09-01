Government through the ministry of finance is to change strategy and give parish development model funds directly to Saccos at the parish level.

This was revealed by the ministry’s permanent secretary Ramathan Goobi at a time several local government officials are on spot for reportedly embezzling funds sent for implementation of the program

Goobi says moving forward, the money will be sent directly to accounts of the verified SACCOs at the parishes so as to rule out middle men and reduce the risk of embezzlement.

The permanent secretary has also said government has reduced public expenditure as he explains.