By Tom Brian Angurini

A new survey conducted by the ministry of local government has shown that the Parish Development Model will increase the effectiveness of interaction between government and its people.

The Parish Development Model is a strategy adapted by the government for organizing and delivering public and private sector interventions for wealth creation, employment generation at parish level as the lowest economic planning unit.

Releasing the study findings this morning, Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi said this will accelerate realization of the long term goal of socio-economic transformation.

Magyezi says this will in-turn foster eradication of poverty and vulnerability while ensuring total transformation of subsistence households both on farm and off-farm.