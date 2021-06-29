By Ivan Ssenabulya

Parliament has instituted COVID-19 regional task-forces headed by doctors to support the Executive in the fight against Covid-19.

Bugweri County Member of Parliament Abdul Katuntu is appointed head of the task force which will represent the house on the government’s national task force.

These were announced by Deputy Speaker, Anita Among who said they will work closely with the government in its countrywide efforts against COVID-19.

She said other members are on committees tasked with overseeing regional Covid response activities.

These committees have been formed in response to concerns raised by the opposition over parliament’s 2-week closure due to Covid-19. The Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga said it was wrong to close parliamentary business at a critical time when Ugandans need their services most.