Parliament’s Appointments Committee has in a turn of events, approved the appointment of Ms Alice Kaboyo as Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister for Luwero Triangle-Rwenzori Region.

Last month, the committee rejected her appointment over integrity and corruption issues.

However, sources told Daily Monitor that the President returned her name to Parliament for approval.

Ms Kaboyo, a former State House aide is among several ministers that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni appointed to serve in cabinet on June 8, 2021.

Before these are sworn in, the Constitution mandates Parliament, through its Appointments Committee, to scrutinise the appointed persons by the President into public offices.

While appearing before the committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Anita Among last month, Ms Kaboyo failed to have her appointment approved.

Sources told Daily Monitor that the committee rejected her appointment based on the June 2012 incident when the Anti-Corruption Court convicted her after she pleaded guilty to some of the counts in the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) case.

