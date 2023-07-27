Parliament steered by Speaker Anita Among has today approved the government statutory instrument detailing guidelines for LC I and II leaders whose tenure has been extended for the next 6 months.

This was tabled by the Minister of Local Government Mr Raphael Magyezi.

The move follows a decision taken by Cabinet on Monday this week when the statutory instrument was approved and communicated on Tuesday with the law coming into effect starting July 10th when the previous tenure had expired.

Before it was approved, shadow minister for local government Ms Betty Ethel Naluyima together with the Kira Municipality MP Mr. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda wondered if it was okay to extend the tenure of office of leaders whose office had expired.

In response, Deputy Attorney General Mr. Jackson Kafuuzi said the form instrument allows government to extend the LC I and II leaders’ tenure.

In another twist, Butembe County MP Livingstone Zijjan wondered if the same would affect LC I and II leaders who had died.