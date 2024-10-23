Parliament has approved the government’s proposal to abolish the Cotton Development Organization (CDO), Dairy Development Authority (DDA), and the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS). Their functions will be integrated into the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

Agriculture Minister, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, supported the rationalization, arguing that it would streamline service delivery by eliminating duplication of roles.

The parliamentary agriculture committee, chaired by Lira District Woman MP Linda Auma, recommended the merger of the CDO, assuring that cotton sector activities would continue as long as experts from the organization were absorbed into the ministry.

While presenting the bill on the DDA, Auma supported the merger but cautioned the government to ensure that the ministry did not jeopardize the dairy sector’s progress, given the perishable nature of milk.

“Government needs to ensure mainstreaming DDA into MAAIF [Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries]. It should not jeopardize the ongoing processes of recognition, and accreditation that are critical for market access,” Auma said on Wednesday.

State Minister for Animal Industries, Bright Rwamirama, defended the merger of NAADS, explaining that the ministry had already been overseeing NAADS’ distribution activities. He assured that these activities would now fall under the agribusiness directorate without disruption.