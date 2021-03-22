By Prossy Kisakye

The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola and central bank governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile have been cleared for their respective new terms in office.

The duo was vetted by parliament’s appointments committee chaired by the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

Mutebile was reappointed by the President for a fifth term, extending his time in office for an additional five years.

At the age of 71, Mutebile is the longest-serving governor of the central bank, having been first appointed in 2001.

On the eve of the general elections in January 2021, President Museveni extended Emmanuel Mutebile’s contract as Bank of Uganda governor for another five years.

While Martins Okoth Ochola was first appointed IGP in March 2018, replacing Gen Kale Kayihura who he deputized for seven years.

Nakaseke South MP Paulson Lutamaguzi Ssemakula one of the committee members says although during the interface, Mutebile appeared weak and frail, physically his responses showed that his mental capacity is highly charged.