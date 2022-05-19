By Prossy Kisakye

The budget committee of parliament has approved the Shs617.9 b supplementary budget for the government to facilitate different agencies including paying the salaries of civil servants.

Among the beneficiaries include, the office of the president getting Shs86.3 bn to facilitate national science, technology, engineering, and innovation skills, and Shs77bn classified expenditure for the statehouse.

Others are the ministry of the defence getting Shs 152 bn of which 64.4bn for UPDF operation shujja in DRC, shs215.7bn to meet the wage shortfalls of civil servants, Shs21bn for land compensation, while Uganda Muslim supreme council has been allocated Shs2.5bn to facilitate the election of its leadership and Shs 1bn is for Fort Portal Catholic diocese and shs600 for greater Ankole diocese to facilitate the preparations for Uganda martyrs day Namugongo.

The state minister for finance in charge of general duties Henry Musasizi who presented the supplementary to the budget committee noted that money for religious institutions can’t be foregone since their activities have a timeline.