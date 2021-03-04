By Moses Ndhaye

Parliament has been asked to expedite the amendment of the engineers’ law to curb masquerades in the profession.

The state minister for Works Peter Lokeris says the new law will allow the government to facilitate better working conditions for the engineers to deliver quality work for the country.

Officiating at the world engineering day celebrations, the minister said the amendment of the Engineers’ Registration Act 1969 will provide greater powers to check masqueraders and increase public confidence in the profession.

Currently, in Uganda there are only 1,200 engineers in the Engineers registrar.