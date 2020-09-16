A consortium of civil society organisations have blamed the increasing case of child sacrifice to the delay of parliament to pass the prevention and prohibition of human sacrifice and harmful bill 2020 into law.

The bill seeks to establish human sacrifice as an offence independent of murder, the bill also suggests the maximum penalty of death.

The civil society organizations which includes World vision, Children on the Edge Africa says, the lack of punitive laws to curb the vice is aiding the perpetuators to continue engaging in the Act living many children losing their lives.

The chief executive officer for children on the Edge Africa, Winfred Biira says parliament has delayed to pass the bill into law on grounds that government has failed to provide a financial implication.

The civil organizations demand comes at a time when police on Monday arrested a man attempting to enter the parliamentary building carrying the severed head of a child in a wrapped gift box.