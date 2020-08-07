Parliament has rejected a government request for funds to run the newly approved cities.

The state minister for finance in charge of planning David Bahati had brought a motion for a resolution of Parliament authorizing government to transfer to the new cities, funds initially appropriated for municipalities.

Bahati had asked for Shs 26bn for Arua city, Shs42bn for Mbale, Shs 43bn for Mbarara, Shs 21bn for Fortpotal and Shs 35bn for Jinja.

However Dokolo South MP, Okot Ogong objected the move, saying the Local Government ministry had not presented any law in the house to guide administration of the new cities.

Meanwhile the speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga ruled that the house cannot approve the transfer, advising the minister to come up with an amendment to the Appropriation Act 2020.