By Damali Mukhaye

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament has suspended today’s sitting and any other business at the House following the explosions that rocked Kampala city this morning.

This has been communicated by the Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige in a letter to all Members of Parliament and staff.

The MPs and all staff are advised not to proceed to the precincts of parliament security forces are working hard to restore order around the area.

In the letter sent out this afternoon, the MPs are advised to stay home while those that were already in the precincts of parliament keep calm and wait for advice on how to exit.

Meanwhile, security personnel have cordoned off the two areas in the heart of Kampala where two explosions went off this morning; one at Raja Chambers, along Parliament Avenue, just a few meters from parliament’s main gate and another at the Central Police Station.

Raja Chambers houses several offices of Members of Parliament and is located next to several government ministry offices including the ministries of justice, education and sports as well as that of information and ICT.

“Today’s plenary sitting is off and MPs and staff who are not yet here are advised to stay away due to the incidents which just happened on Parliament Avenue and other parts of Kampala,” read the tweet.