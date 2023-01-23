Parliament on Monday passed a motion to censure State minister for Lands, Ms Persis Namuganza over misconduct and contempt of Parliament. The select committee that was on January 6 instituted to investigate the alleged misconduct of the minister presented its report to House giving the MPs a go-ahead with the censure of Ms Namuganza on grounds that she had a case to answer.

The committee chairperson, Mr Mwine Mpaka (Mbarara South), while presenting the report, said they had found prima facie evidence to prove the allegations contained in the censure motion moved by Agago North MP, John Amos Okot.

Having looked at all the pieces of evidence presented by Mr Okot and seconders of the motion, most of which were media interviews (video clips and newspaper articles) the committee confirmed that the conduct of Ms Namuganza breached the standards of behavior and conduct expected of a minister and Member of Parliament as prescribed by Rule 85 of Parliament’s rules of procedure and Article 118 of the Constitution. The committee also rejected some pieces of evidence on grounds that it was not in line with the motion and others were in vernacular, which the committee argued was an unofficial language.