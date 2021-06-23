By Franklin Draku More by this Author

Parliament has dismissed reports that the Speaker, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, is seriously ill and plans are under way to fly him out of the country for treatment.

Sections of the media had reported that the country’s number three was critically ill.

Mr Chris Obore, the director of Communications at Parliament, in a statement yesterday said the Speaker is doing well.

Mr Obore said Mr Oulanyah took time off to be with his family after hectic schedules while on the campaign trail.

“Following a year of intense political campaigns, keeping the Rt. Hon. Speaker away from home for months, he is making some time to be with his family. This has been enabled by the new schedule of work at Parliament,” Mr Obore said.

