By Benjamin Jumbe

Parliament has committed to ensure its budgets for free education in the next budget process.

The commitment was made by the speaker of parliament Anita Among at the presentation of the national budget.

This followed President Museveni’s appeal to the political class to support government efforts towards the budget for free compulsory Primary school education.

He noted that while about 11 M learners enroll at primary level, only 2 M reach the Secondary level.

Among now says they are to embark on this soon as the next budget cycle begins.