By Benjamin Jumbe

Parliament’s defence and internal affairs Committee has expressed readiness to support prisons to improve the inmates living conditions and staff welfare.

This comes after the President Museveni while passing out over 2000 recruit warders and wardresses directed the prison authorities to use their engineering wing to build more prisons and staff houses to address congestion in these facilities.

Speaking to Kfm the committee chairperson Rosemary Nyakikongoro says their recent tour of the prison facilities confirmed the congestion and deplorable situation in which the inmates stay.

She says as parliament they will be ready to support these efforts through ensuring that the ministry of internal affairs.

The commissioner general of prisons Dr Johnson Byabashaija said congestion currently stands at 360% which he blamed on the criminal justice system.