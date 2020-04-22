Parliament is this evening debating the budget for 2020/21 which is estimated at Shs45.5 trillion.

The new budget, if passed, will be about five trillion shillings higher than that of the current year and about six trillion above the Budget Framework Paper passed by Parliament early this year.

According to the Report of the Budget Committee presented by Ntenjeru North MP Amos Lugoloobi, the revised resource envelope is to be financed by Shs21.7t from domestic revenues while budget support is Shs2.9t.

Another Shs3.5t will come from domestic financing (domestic borrowing and Bank of Uganda recapitalization), while Shs9.6t will come from project support (external financing), Shs7.4t from domestic refinancing and shs215.6b from local revenue for local governments.

On the expenditure side, external debt repayment is projected to take up to Shs1.2t, while domestic refinancing 7.5t and shs40b will be directed to domestic arrears.