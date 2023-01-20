By Mike Sebalu

Parliament has defended Speaker Anita Among’s directives to audit the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) over alleged poor performance in executing its duties.

This week, the Speaker ordered for a value-for-money audit on COSASE following what she termed “a failure” by the committee to produce timely reports.

However, COSASE chairperson, Joel Ssenyoyi responded by blaming the leadership of parliament which allegedly dismissed the output of a historically vibrant committee.

According to a statement on the performance of the accountability committees from the Director Communications and Public Affairs, Chris Obore, the Speaker’s concerns about the performance of the committee arise from a comparative analysis of the performance of the public accounts committees of parliament since May 2021.

“The Committee on Public Accounts (Local Government) has since May 2021 to date produced 87 reports; the Committee on Public Accounts (Central Government) has produced over 35 reports; and COSASE has produced five (5) reports,” Obore sai in a statement.

“The Speaker’s investigation on the performance of COSASE arises from concerns about the disparity of the performance of the Public Accounts Committees of Parliament,“ he added.