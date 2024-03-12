The director communications and public affairs, Parliament of Uganda, Mr. Chris Obore, addressed demands from Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Joel Ssenyonyi, and the public, calling for Speaker Anita Among to respond to corruption allegations. Obore questioned whether the organizers behind the “#UgandaParliamentExhibition” have exhausted their evidence. He stated that Parliament will not respond to unsubstantiated rumors.

Obore further clarified that the Speaker will only address the allegations at her own discretion, not because of pressure from the campaign.

“I think the exhibitors are becoming uncomfortable the the Speaker is not speaking but she does not need to talk about every rumour. The Speaker and Parliament gave me authority to speak on their behalf, so she will talk when she deems it fit,” said Mr Obore

Yesterday in Parliament, Ssenyonyi revealed that his shadow cabinet had agreed on three actions, including requesting the Speaker convene the Parliamentary Service Commission to address concerns regarding alleged corruption and wasteful spending.

Regarding allegations of unexplained speaker allowances, Obore said Among will not issue a statement based on unproven documents. He emphasized that the campaign organizers are not providing evidence to support their claims.

Obore also denied Ssenyonyi’s allegations that the Parliamentary Commission refused to extend contracts of former staff in the Leader of Opposition’s office under the pretense of reaching a wage ceiling.