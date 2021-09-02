By Ivan Ssenabulya

Parliament has given the ministry of education seven days to table a comprehensive report on their plans to reopen schools.

Deputy Speaker Anitah Among has tasked the Minister of State for education and sports John Chrysostom Muyingo over the matter.

This was after Kiira municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda raised concerns that some of the International Schools in the Country are operating normally, while other schools are closed.

Ssemuju together with Gonzaga Ssewungu demanded a comprehensive report from the government, particularly the ministry of education.

Earlier, the education ministry dismissed recent media reports which indicated that schools will open in two weeks.