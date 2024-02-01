The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, has directed the Ministry of Public Service to update Parliament on when it intends to lift the ban on public service recruitment.

This is after Patrick Isingoma, the Member of Parliament for Hoima East City Division demanded a report from the Ministry over the matter.

This prompted Tayebwar to direct the Ministry to present a statement, updating parliament on when the recruitment in new cities will resume to ease government work.

In response, the State Minister for Public Service, Ms Grace Mary Mugasa, told parliament that the ban on public recruitment will soon be discussed by the Ministry’s top management before presenting a statement to Parliament.

“We agreed that after the production of the report, we are going to discuss it and come up with resolutions. Since it was tabled in Parliament, I doubt if MPs have discussed the Audit Report on validation of staff. This report has not yet been discussed by the top management of the ministry, we are about to discuss it, then we will let you know when the recruitment halt will be lifted,” Mugasa told MPs.

The ban followed the Ministries of Finance and Public Service conducting a physical validation exercise of public servants across the country, to address the issue of ghost workers, among others who were increasing according to the Auditor General’s Report for the period ending June 2023.