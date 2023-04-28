The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has directed parliament’s committee on finance to consider a petition from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on tax exemptions.

In his communication to the House, Tayebwa told MPs that he received a petition from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions asking Parliament to amend the Income Tax Act to cater for the exemption of judicial officers.

Tayebwa has asked the finance committee to consider the petition expeditiously since the president already made a pronouncement on it.

It should be noted that the DPP, Jane Frances Abodo earlier this month appeared before parliament’s finance committee over the same and informed MPs that she will continue losing her staff if the matter is not addressed.