Parliament has directed the Uganda Land Commission to reopen boundaries of the police land currently under dispute.

The dispute is between Uganda Police Force and the United Nations African Institute for the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders (UNAFRI).

Government granted UNAFRI and Ugandan Iranian health centre among others lease on the understanding that they would develop the land and carry out their objectives as per the statute.

However, according to the report by the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs led by Nyabushozi MP Wilson Kajwengye, UNAFRI and the Iranian Health Centre breached the lease terms by failing to utilize the land for the allocated purposes and instead sub-leased it to third parties.

“Over time, that land has been given to some individuals and groups for specific use but our findings indicate that it has not served its intended objective… the health facility was supposed to help Uganda Police officers and their dependants to treat them at an affordable rate but at the moment that is not the case and the management also changed hands,” Kajwengye said.

“We have recommended that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs working together with the Ministry of Lands quickly resolves the matter,” he added.

This prompted police to demand its land for further management in addition to having UNAFRI and the Iranian health center vacate the said land.