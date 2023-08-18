Family Members of Kawempe North legislator Muhammad Ssegirinya have given parliament an ultimatum of one week to provide Shs80 million for the MP’s medical bills or else they will make a public fundraising.

Ssegirinya was taken abroad for medication after his situation worsened beyond management in Uganda.

Addressing journalists in Kawempe, Ssegirinya’s personal assistant, Mr. Alex Luwemba revealed that every day, bills accumulate, adding that they have resorted to giving away his property to money lenders in a bid to raise medical bills.

Luwemba says it is hurting for parliament to turn a deaf ear to Ssegirinya’s sorry state yet it has been approving medical bills to other Members of Parliament who go abroad for medication.

They have vowed to write to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martine Okoth Ochola, seeking permission to rally for support from the general public once the one-week ultimatum given to parliament elapses.

“Bills are not easy to pay. The hospitals abroad are not like ours which are cheap. So he is currently being admitted to UMC Hospital in Netherlands. We’re giving parliament an ultimatum of one week. If parliament does not respond by Friday, we’re coming up with a fundraising,” Luwemba told journalists.

“I am not in good shape. The doctors also found out that I have wounds on my lungs. I have difficulty breathing, and my stomach also hurts a lot. During the night, I feel so hot. I also have hypertension,” Ssegirinya said early August.