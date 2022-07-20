By Damali Mukhaye

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has directed the Prime Minister to expeditiously address the worsening famine situation in Karamoja Sub-region.

Speaking during plenary, Among says that the prime minister should also find transformative long-term solutions to address the disaster that has left many dead.

Among says that the images of starving malnourished children and reports of famine-induced deaths have left the country devastated hence lasting solution must be found.

Among acknowledged the government’s undertakings on necessary budgetary interventions in terms of food relief, which she said will not be enough to solve the problem.

She stressed the need for short-term, medium-term, and long-term solutions that will address problems of food production and storage that will make Karamoja self-reliant.

Last week, the government tasked the Ministry for Finance to urgently provide Shs135 billion for the procurement of food to alleviate the hunger crisis in the Sub-region.